Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs helped off with left knee injury in Game 2 against Cavaliers

CLEVElAND (AP) — Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs was carried to the locker room after injuring his left knee in the first quarter of Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Suggs was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was assisted off with 4:02 remaining in the quarter. Suggs was overcome with emotion and appeared to be crying as he was taken for treatment and further evaluation.

The Magic said Suggs sustained a left knee strain and that his return was questionable despite the injury appearing to be serious.

The third-year guard went down after making contact with Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who was fouled on the play. Suggs immediately grabbed his leg as his teammates gathered around him.

Orlando’s entire bench came onto the floor to check on Suggs, who averaged 12.6 points and 2.7 assists in 75 games this season.

In Game 1, Suggs scored 13 points on 4 of 16 shooting and had four assists in a 97-83 loss.

Markelle Fultz replaced Suggs, who is Orlando’s top defensive guard.

Suggs was the No. 5 overall pick in 2021 after starring at Gonzaga.

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer