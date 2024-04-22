George and the Clippers host Dallas with 1-0 series lead

Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (51-31, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -2.5; over/under is 218.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Clippers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Clippers won the last meeting 109-97 on April 21 led by 28 points from James Harden, while Luka Doncic scored 33 points for the Mavericks.

The Clippers are 30-22 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 6-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 31-21 in Western Conference play. Dallas scores 117.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Clippers are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 47.5% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 22.5 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 110.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Mavericks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press