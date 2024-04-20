Doncic and the Mavericks visit Los Angeles to start playoffs

Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (51-31, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -2; over/under is 223.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Clippers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks to start the Western Conference first round. Los Angeles went 2-1 against Dallas during the regular season. The Clippers won the last regular season matchup 107-88 on Nov. 26 led by 25 points from Paul George, while Luka Doncic scored 30 points for the Mavericks.

The Clippers have gone 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference in team defense, allowing only 112.3 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Mavericks are 31-21 in conference games. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

The Clippers average 115.6 points per game, equal to what the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. George is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Daniel Gafford is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 23.3 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.5 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: day to day (rest), James Harden: day to day (foot), Russell Westbrook: day to day (rest), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: Greg Brown III: day to day (personal), Kyrie Irving: day to day (hamstring), Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (shoulder), P.J. Washington Jr.: day to day (ankle), Dereck Lively II: day to day (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (elbow), Maxi Kleber: day to day (back), Dante Exum: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press