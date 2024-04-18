Pelicans host the Kings for play-in game

Sacramento Kings (46-36, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (49-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Kings -1.5; over/under is 213.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Pelicans and Kings meet to decide the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings hit the court for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Pelicans are 30-22 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.0 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans with 8.8 boards.

The Kings have gone 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is ninth in the NBA scoring 116.6 points per game while shooting 47.7%.

The Pelicans average 115.1 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 114.8 the Kings give up. The Kings average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Pelicans give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 5.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keegan Murray is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (hamstring).

Kings: Malik Monk: out (mcl sprain), Kevin Huerter: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press