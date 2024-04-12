Sabonis, Kings host the Suns

Phoenix Suns (47-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (45-35, eighth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Suns -5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action Friday.

The Kings have gone 29-21 against Western Conference teams. Sacramento is ninth in the NBA with 116.6 points and is shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Suns are 8-9 against Pacific Division opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 11.1.

The Kings average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Suns give up. The Suns average 116.2 points per game, 0.9 more than the 115.3 the Kings allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. The Suns won 130-125 in the last matchup on Feb. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 27.7 points and 7.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: out (mcl sprain), Kevin Huerter: out for season (shoulder), Jordan Ford: out (hip).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press