New Orleans faces Golden State on 3-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (48-32, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (45-35, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Golden State.

The Warriors are 25-25 against conference opponents. Golden State is 4-11 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pelicans are 29-21 in Western Conference play. New Orleans is 1-7 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 46.5% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 130-102 on Oct. 31, with Stephen Curry scoring 42 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 44.9% and averaging 26.3 points for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zion Williamson is averaging 23 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 4.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 114.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf), Draymond Green: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out (knee).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press