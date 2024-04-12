Utah plays Los Angeles, aims to stop road slide

Utah Jazz (30-50, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (51-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Clippers -13.5; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: Utah travels to Los Angeles looking to end its 13-game road slide.

The Clippers are 30-20 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 3.0.

The Jazz have gone 15-35 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 8-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Clippers are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 48.7% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz average 115.7 points per game, 3.4 more than the 112.3 the Clippers give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 131-102 on April 6. Terance Mann scored 19 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is shooting 47.0% and averaging 22.8 points for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Jazz. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Jazz: 1-9, averaging 108.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: James Harden: day to day (foot), Joshua Primo: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (back), Walker Kessler: out (nose), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Kris Dunn: out (foot), John Collins: out (back), Collin Sexton: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press