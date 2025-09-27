Nola takes perfect game into 6th, moves to 2nd on Phillies’ strikeout list in 3-1 win over Twins

Nola takes perfect game into 6th, moves to 2nd on Phillies’ strikeout list in 3-1 win over Twins View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the sixth inning, moved into second on Philadelphia’s career strikeout list and proved he could have some postseason value for the NL East champion Phillies in a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Nola (5-10) allowd two hits and struck out nine without a walk over eight innings.

He pitched through ankle and rib injuries and battled inconsistency when he has been healthy in easily his worst season since he broke in with the Phillies in 2015. Nola has made 16 postseason starts over the last three seasons with the Phillies but was not named as one of three scheduled starters in next week’s NL Division Series.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said ahead of Friday’s game that he would consider using Nola out of the bullpen in the playoffs.

Nola has never made a relief appearance in 285 regular-season appearances.

Nola struck out Edouard Julien to end the fifth inning for his 1,872nd career strikeout, putting him second behind Hall of Famer Steve Carlton on the franchise’s list. Nola snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Robin Roberts.

The right-hander did not allow a baserunner until Christian Vázquez hit a solo shot in the sixth to make it 2-1.

Edmundo Sosa, who hit three of Philadelphia’s team-record eight home runs Wednesday, added a solo homer off Twins starter Joe Ryan (13-10) in the fifth.

Alec Bohm had a sacrifice fly in the first and Brandon Marsh had an RBI double in the sixth.

Key moment

Jhoan Duran retired Trevor Larnach with two runners on base in the ninth for his 32nd save.

Key stat

The Phillies celebrated Bobby Shantz’s 100th birthday. Shantz, the 1952 AL MVP with the Philadelphia Athletics, is the oldest living Phillie, the oldest living All-Star and second-oldest living MLB player. Bill Greason is 101.

Up next

Former Phillies pitcher Mick Abel (2-4, 7.36 ERA) makes his first start against his former team since he was traded to Minnesota at the deadline for Duran. Abel tied a Phillies high for a debut with nine strikeouts against Pittsburgh in May. The Phillies counter with LHP Ranger Suárez (12-7, 3.12 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer