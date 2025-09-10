Schwarber hits 50th homer and Suárez strikes out 12 as Phillies extend lead over Mets with 9-3 win

Schwarber hits 50th homer and Suárez strikes out 12 as Phillies extend lead over Mets with 9-3 win View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 50th home run of the season and Ranger Suárez struck out a career-high 12 over six shutout innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-3 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

The Phillies have won the first two games of the four-game series and lead the NL East by nine games over the Mets.

Suárez (12-6) turned in another terrific outing.

The left-hander tossed one-hit ball as he lowered his ERA to 2.77 and showed again why the Phillies believe he can be a No. 1 starter in the postseason with ace Zack Wheeler sidelined due to complications from a blood clot.

Schwarber’s three-run shot off reliever Justin Hagenman in the seventh gave the Phillies a 7-1 lead and made him the first National League player to reach 50 homers this season. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads the majors with 53.

The fan favorite designated hitter came out of the dugout for a curtain call for a crowd roaring “MVP! MVP!” as “50 Schwarbombs” flashed on the big screen.

Suárez struck out Juan Soto and Pete Alonso in the first inning and threw 60 strikes out of his 99 total pitches. Suárez has allowed just one earned run and struck out 29 in his last 24 innings over four starts.

Harrison Bader was moved to the leadoff spot with NL batting leader Trea Turner sidelined and went 3 for 5 with a solo homer. Bader, who played for the Mets last season, had three hits against them for the second straight game.

Mark Vientos homered for New York, and Juan Soto got his 30th stolen base for the first 30-30 season of his career.

Key moment

Otto Kemp and Bader hit consecutive homers off struggling Mets starter Sean Manaea (1-3) in the second inning for a 4-0 lead.

Key stats

Schwarber remains within striking distance of the team season record of 58 homers set by Ryan Howard in 2006.

Up next

The Mets send RHP Clay Holmes (11-7, 3.61 ERA) to the mound against Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (12-5, 2.60 ERA) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer