Julio Rodríguez drives in 2 with infield single, Mariners throw 2-hitter in 4-2 win over Guardians View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Julio Rodríguez drove in two runs with an infield hit and the Seattle Mariners snapped a seven-game road losing streak with a 4-2 victory Sunday over the Cleveland Guardians to salvage the three-game series finale.

With a combined two-hitter, the Mariners extended their lead to three games over the Guardians for the third AL wild-card spot. Seattle entered play two games up on Kansas City.

Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer for the Mariners, who got six strong innings from Bryce Miller (4-5). The right-hander gave up just two hits — on consecutive pitches in the third.

Gabe Speier and Matt Brash each pitched a perfect inning and Andrés Muñoz worked the ninth for his 32nd save.

Daniel Schneemann hit a two-run homer for Cleveland.

Rodríguez’s speed helped the Mariners snap a 2-2 tie in the seventh.

After two runners reached, Guardians starter Tanner Bibee (9-11) was lifted with one out for reliever Matt Festa, who got a groundout before intentionally walking slugger Cal Raleigh. Rodríguez followed with a ball up the middle and beat second baseman Schneemann’s throw to first as J.P. Crawford and Cole Young scored.

The Guardians challenged, but the call was upheld by replay review.

Arozarena’s 26th homer tied it 2-2 in the fifth.

Crawford singled, and one out later, Arozarena pulled Bibee’s 2-1 pitch into the left-field bleachers for his first career homer in 96 at-bats against Cleveland.

Schneemann connected for his 11th homer in the third.

Key moment

Schneemann was behind the bag at second and didn’t have an angle to charge Rodríguez’s fairly routine bouncer.

Key stat

Miller improved to 7-1 in 13 career starts against AL Central teams.

Up next

Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-7, 3.75 ERA) starts a series opener at Tampa Bay on Monday against Shane Baz (8-11, 5.19).

Guardians: Open a three-game series Monday in Boston with rookie Parker Messick (1-0, 0.66 ERA) facing Brayan Bello (10-6, 2.99),

By TOM WITHERS

Associated Press