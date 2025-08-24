Pirates beat Rockies 5-1 with 2-run home runs from McCutchen and Triolo View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Jared Triolo hit two-run home runs an inning apart to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle spoiled the shutout with a ninth-inning home run.

McCutchen opened the scoring in the second with his 12th home run of the season, pulling it just inside the left-field foul pole.

Triolo hit his home run an inning later to make it 4-0. He added a triple in the fourth and scored on Bryan Reynolds’s double. The 2-for-4 game lifted his batting average above .200 for the first time this season, and he finished the day with a .205 average.

Doyle hit a two-out, solo home run. He entered with the third-highest OPS in baseball in August, behind Shohei Ohtani (1.221) and Brice Turang (1.190).

Rookie Mike Burrows led the Pirates pitching staff with four shutout innings of two-hit, five-strikeout ball. He was pulled after 57 pitches.

Burrows underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2023, and has pitched more innings (77 2/3) this season than any in his career since he was drafted out of high school in the 11th round in 2018.

Carmen Mlodzinski (3-7) got the win with two shutout innings in relief of Burrows.

Colorado’s Kyle Freeland (3-13) allowed five runs and seven hits over five innings. He struck out six.

Key moment

McCutchen’s home run gave the Pirates a lead they never relinquished. It was his first since Aug. 1, which also came against the Rockies.

Key stat

Freeland’s loss tied him with Arizona’s Zac Gallen (9-13) for the third-most in the majors. Only Washington’s Mitchell Parker (7-14) and fellow Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela (4-15) have more.

Up next

The Rockies have yet to announce a starter for Sunday’s game. MLB ERA leader Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.16) is scheduled to start for the Pirates.

