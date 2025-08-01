Rays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-56, fourth in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-2, 3.62 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Rays: Shane Baz (8-7, 4.61 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -146, Rays +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays enter a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers after losing three straight games.

Tampa Bay is 54-56 overall and 31-28 in home games. Rays hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks third in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 28-25 in road games and 63-46 overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .442.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Aranda has a .316 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 22 doubles and 12 home runs. Taylor Walls is 10 for 35 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Will Smith leads the Dodgers with a .325 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 49 walks and 50 RBIs. Freddie Freeman is 12 for 37 with a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rays: Jonathan Aranda: day-to-day (wrist), Yandy Diaz: 10-Day IL (forearm), Chandler Simpson: day-to-day (hand), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (back), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press