Eovaldi outduels Soriano in the Rangers’ 6-3 victory over the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi limited Los Angeles to a run in seven innings, Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the eighth and the Texas Rangers beat the Angels 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Eovaldi (9-3) helped the Rangers avoid a series sweep and snap the Angels’ three-game winning streak. He allowed six hits and struck out four.

Marcus Semien was 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs. He doubled and opened the scoring on Wyatt Langford’s single in the fourth, and had an RBI single in the sixth. Langford was 2 for 5 with a double.

Robert Garcia pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

José Soriano (7-8) pitched seven innings for Los Angeles. He allowed two earned runs and struck out seven.

Luis Rengifo tied it at 1 with an RBI single in the fourth.

García broke hit open in the eighth with his 15th home run of the season, and Texas tacked on two more runs to pull away.

Nolan Schanuel hit a two-run homer for Los Angeles in the eighth. Corey Seager extended his majors-best on-base streak to 29 games in the ninth with a single to right.

Key moment

García’s eighth-inning homer gave Texas breathing room.

Key stat

Eovaldi allowed just one run.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (7-6, 4.09 ERA) was scheduled to start Friday night at Seattle. Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.41) was set start at home Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

