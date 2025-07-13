Nick Loftin hits second game-winner in less than a week, Royals beat Mets 3-2 to avoid 3-game sweep

Nick Loftin hits second game-winner in less than a week, Royals beat Mets 3-2 to avoid 3-game sweep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Loftin delivered his second game-winning hit in less than a week, driving in Tyler Tolbert from second base with a single in the ninth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Tolbert singled off Sean Manaea, who had been dominant in relief in his season debut for the Mets. And when the speedster stole second base, that gave Loftin the chance to deliver another winner after his deciding single Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

Manaea (0-1), who had been out after straining an oblique in spring training and then developing an elbow issue during his rehab outings, allowed that lone run and five hits while striking out seven in 3 1/3 innings.

Noah Cameron delivered another brilliant start for Kansas City, scattering seven hits while matching a career best with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. And the rookie left-hander was in line for his fourth win when John Schreiber and Lucas Erceg shepherded a 2-0 lead — courtesy of John Rave’s second-inning double — to All-Star closer Carlos Estévez.

Ronny Mauricio led off the ninth with a double off Estévez (4-2). Jeff McNeil followed with an RBI triple off the center-field wall, and fellow pinch hitter Jared Young delivered a sacrifice fly moments later to tie the game.

Clay Holmes allowed two runs and five hits and a walk over five innings for New York.

Key moment

Tolbert entered the game in the eighth for Jac Caglianone for his defense. It wound up being his offense that mattered, helping the Royals avoid a three-game sweep heading into the All-Star break.

Key stat

The Mets went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight in the game.

Up next

The Mets will be represented at the All-Star Game in Atlanta this week by LHP David Peterson, RHP Edwin Diaz, SS Francisco Lindor and 1B Pete Alonso. The Royals will have INF Maikel Garcia, Estévez, SS Bobby Witt Jr. and LHP Kris Bubic there.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer