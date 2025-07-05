Padres try to keep home win streak alive, host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (43-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-40, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jack Leiter (4-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Padres: Stephen Kolek (3-3, 3.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -137, Rangers +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Texas Rangers.

San Diego has a 47-40 record overall and a 26-14 record in home games. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .245.

Texas is 43-45 overall and 17-26 in road games. The Rangers have the No. 1 team ERA in the AL at 3.22.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .292 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 14 home runs, 35 walks and 51 RBIs. Luis Arraez is 12 for 40 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.08 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (hamstring), Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (side), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press