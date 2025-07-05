Westburg and Mullins hit homers to support Morton’s winning return to Atlanta in Orioles’ 3-2 win

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Westburg had three hits, including a homer, Cedric Mullins added a two-run shot and Charlie Morton allowed two runs in his return to Atlanta to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-2 win over the Braves on Friday night.

Morton (5-7) improved to 5-0 in 10 appearances, including seven starts, since May 10. Morton, who pitched for the Braves for four years before signing a one-year deal with the Orioles, threw five scoreless innings before giving up a two-run homer to Drake Baldwin in the sixth.

Westburg returned to the lineup after aggravating his left index finger on Friday and made an immediate impact. After reaching on an infield single in the first inning, Westburg snapped a scoreless tie in the third with an opposite-field homer to right field, his eighth, off Spencer Strider (3-7).

Tyler O’Neill had a single and a walk in his return from Baltimore’s injured list. O’Neill had been out since May 16 with a left shoulder impingement.

The weak-hitting Braves are 2-6 with three shutout losses and 18 total runs in their last eight games.

Right-hander Félix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 17th save in 18 chances.

Key moment

Mullins’ two-run homer off Strider in the fifth extended Baltimore’s lead to 3-0. Strider gave up two homers after allowing none in his previous five starts.

Key stat

Matt Olson’s streak of reaching base in 33 consecutive games ended. The streak began May 29.

Up next

RHP Dean Kremer (7-7, 4.27 ERA) will start for Baltimore while Atlanta may use a bullpen game or call up a starter from the minors in Saturday’s second game of the series.

___

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer