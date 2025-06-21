Royals take 4-game win streak into matchup with the Padres

Kansas City Royals (38-38, second in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (40-35, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Noah Cameron (2-2, 1.91 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (2-6, 4.69 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Royals +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 40-35 record overall and a 21-13 record at home. The Padres have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.67.

Kansas City has gone 19-19 on the road and 38-38 overall. The Royals have a 31-15 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 20 doubles and 12 home runs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 14 for 43 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 25 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 14 for 39 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .277 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Merrill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press