Nationals bring road skid into matchup against the Dodgers

Washington Nationals (31-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-30, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (4-4, 4.46 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -275, Nationals +222; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals hit the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a five-game road slide.

Los Angeles is 47-30 overall and 29-13 at home. The Dodgers are 37-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington has gone 15-21 in road games and 31-45 overall. The Nationals have a 20-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 25 home runs while slugging .617. Will Smith is 12 for 34 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

James Wood leads the Nationals with a .279 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 20 home runs, 44 walks and 56 RBIs. C.J. Abrams is 13 for 39 with a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Nationals: 1-9, .240 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press