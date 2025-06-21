Perez hits go-ahead single, India and Witt homer as the Royals beat the Padres 6-5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Salvador Perez singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for the Kansas City Royals, who got home runs from Jonathan India and Bobby Witt Jr. to beat the San Diego Padres 6-5 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

The Royals started this trip with a three-game sweep at Texas. The Padres have lost eight of 11.

San Diego’s Manny Machado hit his 12th homer leading off the ninth off Carlos Estévez, who then retired the side for his big league-leading 22nd save.

Padres manager Mike Shildt served his one-game suspension handed down by MLB after a brouhaha in Los Angeles on Thursday night after Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit on the right wrist by a pitch in San Diego’s 5-3 win, which prevented a four-game sweep. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also was suspended for one game. Padres closer Robert Suarez was suspended for three games for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the ninth inning. He is appealing.

Tatis started Friday night after imaging showed no damage.

Padres reliever Jason Adam (5-3) opened the eighth by allowing a single and a walk before the 35-year-old Perez singled to left to bring in Maikel Garcia with the go-ahead run. Drew Waters added an RBI single with two outs.

Witt homered to left with one out in the first, his 11th, off Nick Pivetta. Pivetta opened the fifth with consecutive walks to Freddy Fermin and Nick Loftin and then allowed India’s shot to left with one out for a 4-0 lead. It was his fourth.

The Padres chased starter Matt Lorenzen in the sixth as they closed to 4-2. Gavin Sheets tied it with a two-out, two-run single in the seventh off Lucas Erceg (2-2).

Key moment

Jake Cronenworth worked a full count against Estévez before popping up to end it.

Key stat

Xander Bogaerts, who has struggled this year, tied the Padres’ franchise record by hitting safely in eight straight at-bats before popping up in the ninth.

Up next

Royals LHP Noah Cameron (2-2, 1.91 ERA) and Padres RHP Dylan Cease (2-6, 4.69) are scheduled to start Saturday night.

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press