White Sox beat the Blue Jays 7-1 to end an 8-game losing streak

TORONTO (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. hit a two-run homer in Chicago’s four-run third inning and the White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Friday night to end an eight-game losing streak.

Josh Rohas had a two-run double in the third for Chicago. Andrew Benintendi had a solo home run in the first and added an RBI single in the second.

It was a double-bullpen game, with both teams trotting out a handful of relief pitchers with no starters available.

Grant Taylor pitched a scoreless inning for the White Sox before giving way to long reliever Tyler Alexander (4-7), who worked four without giving up a run. Dan Altavilla, Wikelman Gonzalez and Tyler Gilbert also came out of the bullpen, with Gonzalez allowing a run.

Spencer Turnbull (1-1) gave up four runs on five hits and two walks over two innings of work. Mason Fluharty gave up three runs on two hits and two walks, before Braydon Fisher, Nick Sandlin, Chad Green, Brendon Little and Jeff Hoffman combined for six scoreless innings.

Bo Bichette had an RBI single in the eighth for the Blue Jays.

Key moment

Fluharty had two outs in the third inning and got two strikes against Austin Slater for an 0-2 count. But then the Blue Jays reliever threw four consecutive balls to walk the Chicago right-fielder. Rojas doubled in the next at-bat to tack on two more runs.

Key stat

Chicago improved to 7-32 on the road.

Up next

Aaron Civale (1-3) was set to start for Chicago on Saturday against Jose Berrios (2-3).

