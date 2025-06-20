Red Sox reinstate Wilyer Abreu, option Kristian Campbell to Triple-A View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have reinstated outfielder Wilyer Abreu from the 10-day injured list and optioned Kristian Campbell to Triple-A Worcester.

Abreu had been placed on the injured list on June 9 with a left oblique strain and will make his return when the Red Sox open a three-game series on the road against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

The Red Sox also traded lefty Zach Penrod to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash. The 28-year-old Penrod was designated for assignment on Sunday. He had a 4.91 ERA in seven games in the minors this season.

Abreu played two rehab games at Worcester before being activated. He played 64 games this season in the majors, batting .245 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs.

The 22-year-old Campbell played 67 games so far this season, starting 54 at second base and eight more in the outfield. He was batting .223 with six homers and 21 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB