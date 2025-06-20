Astros visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Houston Astros (43-32, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-38, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.88 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (2-6, 3.05 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -187, Angels +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels start a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Los Angeles is 15-16 in home games and 36-38 overall. The Angels are 23-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston has a 16-19 record on the road and a 43-32 record overall. The Astros have a 24-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 33 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Jo Adell is 8 for 35 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jeremy Pena has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Astros. Cam Smith is 15 for 40 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by five runs

Astros: 7-3, .306 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Astros: Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (foot), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press