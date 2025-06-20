Padres take on the Royals after Bogaerts’ 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (37-38, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (40-34, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Lorenzen (4-7, 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (7-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -186, Royals +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Kansas City Royals after Xander Bogaerts’ four-hit game on Thursday.

San Diego has a 21-12 record in home games and a 40-34 record overall. The Padres have gone 27-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Kansas City is 37-38 overall and 18-19 in road games. The Royals are 30-15 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 27 RBIs for the Padres. Trenton Brooks is 1 for 5 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 25 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 13 for 39 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .264 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Merrill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press