Cowser’s 3-run homer and Morton’s solid outing lead Orioles past Rays

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a three-run homer and Charlie Morton allowed one run over six innings in his 400th major league game as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Thursday night at Steinbrenner Field.

With two outs in the sixth, Cowser’s drive off Edwin Uceta broke a 1-all tie. Cowser, who also doubled, has homered in three straight games.

Ryan O’Hearn drove in the other Baltimore run, and Gunnar Henderson scored twice for the Orioles.

Morton (4-7) started in his 36th career ballpark, most among active pitchers. He allowed six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Four relievers blanked the Rays over the final three innings. Félix Bautista retired the side in the ninth to earn his 15th save.

Yandy Diaz doubled and singled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games for Tampa Bay. Drew Rasmussen (6-5) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He had won five straight decisions.

In the top of the seventh, Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was carted off the field in a frightening scene after he was struck by a foul ball in the dugout.

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman fouled a pitch into the Tampa Bay dugout and it hit Bigge, a 27-year-old right-hander currently on the injured list with a lat strain.

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived to attend to Bigge. After several quiet minutes as Rays players knelt in the field, Bigge was placed on a backboard and carted off. He gave a thumbs-up gesture as fans rose for a standing ovation.

The game resumed after a delay of nearly nine minutes.

Key moment

With two outs in the eighth, Orioles reliever Bryan Baker walked Junior Caminero to load the bases in a 4-1 game, then retired Jake Mangum on a flyball to escape the jam.

Key stat

Tampa Bay went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Baltimore opens a series at Yankee Stadium on Friday night with RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.38 ERA) facing LHP Max Fried (9-2, 1.89).

Rays RHP Shane Baz (6-3, 4.54 ERA) starts Friday at home against Detroit RHP Jack Flaherty (5-7, 4.03).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ZAK GILBERT

Associated Press