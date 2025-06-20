Kiner-Falefa has 2-run single in 10th as Pirates beat Tigers 8-4 to earn doubleheader split View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run single in a four-run 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 for a split of a doubleheader Thursday.

The Tigers won the first game 9-2 behind four RBIs from Riley Greene.

Pinch-hitter Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the 10th with a single to right, scoring pinch-runner Tommy Pham from second. The Tigers challenged the call, and A.J. Hinch was ejected for arguing after the call was upheld.

Nick Gonzales singled, and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third. An intentional walk to Jared Triolo loaded the bases, and pinch-hitter Joey Bart had an RBI single to make it 6-4. One out later, Kiner-Falefa hit a single to left to bring home two more runs.

A group of fans was ejected during the 10th inning after a verbal confrontation with Pham.

Pirates ace Paul Skenes allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, walking five and striking out nine.

Gonzales led off the second with a solo homer off Tigers opener Tyler Holton and Triolo’s two-run homer made it 3-0. Andrew McCutchen pushed the Pirates’ lead to 4-0 with a solo homer off Keider Montero in the third.

Gleyber Torres had a two-run double for the Tigers in the fifth, and Colt Keith had a two-run homer off Isaac Mattson in the seventh to tie the score.

Key moment

Pittsburgh appeared to get an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning when Trey Sweeney was called for interference against Gonzales on a grounder by Keith. The umpires originally signaled that Sweeney and Keith were both out, but changed the ruling to Sweeney being out, Keith being placed on first and Jake Rogers being returned to second. Torres followed with his two-run double.

Key stat

The game started 30 minutes late, thanks to a 40-minute rain delay in the first game of the doubleheader. Light rain began to fall in the ninth inning of the second game and got heavier in the bottom of the inning, forcing a 75-minute delay with one out.

Up next

Pirates RHP Mike Burrows (1-1, 4.24 ERA) is scheduled to start against Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (6-2, 2.19) in the opener of a three-game series at home. Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (5-7, 4.03) will face Rays RHP Shane Baz (6-3, 4.54) in the opener of a three-game series at Tampa, Fla.

