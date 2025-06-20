Olson and Strider help Braves sweep Mets and extend their losing streak to 6 games

Olson and Strider help Braves sweep Mets and extend their losing streak to 6 games View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run double, Spencer Strider struck out eight in six innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Mets 7-1 on Thursday night to complete a series sweep that extended New York’s season-worst losing streak to six games.

New York’s latest sloppy defeat, paired with Philadelphia’s 2-1 win over Miami, left the Mets and Phillies tied for first place in the NL East heading into their upcoming weekend series.

Mets pitchers issued nine walks, including a career-high six in 4 2/3 innings by starter Clay Holmes (7-4), who allowed three runs. Huascar Brazobán walked three while giving up four runs in relief.

Strider (2-5) yielded one run and five hits with one walk. Olson added another double and two walks, and scored three runs.

The Braves have won three straight and seven of nine. They trail the Mets and Phillies by 10 games one week after they were 15 games out of first place.

Key moment

With the bases loaded and Holmes facing a 3-2 count to Drake Baldwin in the fifth, the right-hander had an issue with the PitchCom device in his cap. After a new device was delivered from the dugout, Holmes threw ball four to force in a run that gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Brazobán followed with another bases-loaded walk, to Ozzie Albies.

Key stat

Juan Soto’s single with two outs in the first for the Mets was his 1,000th career hit at age 26.

Up next

The Mets had not announced a scheduled starting pitcher for Friday night’s opener of a three-game series at Philadelphia. Right-hander Justin Hagenman, who was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, was expected to be the answer or serve as a bulk reliever behind an opener, but he was needed as the Mets’ second reliever against Atlanta.

The Braves are expected to call up 20-year-old rookie Didier Fuentes for his major league debut to start at Miami and provide extra rest for the regular members of the rotation.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer