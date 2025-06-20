Arenado hits 350th homer, drives in go-ahead run in 10th to help Cardinals sweep doubleheader

Arenado hits 350th homer, drives in go-ahead run in 10th to help Cardinals sweep doubleheader View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit his 350th homer in the third inning and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat Chicago 8-6 on Thursday night to sweep a doubleheader and hand the White Sox their eighth straight loss.

Rookie Andre Granillo, who got the final out in the seventh for his first career victory in the first game, pitched a scoreless 10th for his first save in his fourth appearance. JoJo Romero (3-3) worked a scoreless ninth for the victory.

Arenado hit the milestone homer following a three-run shot by Alec Burleson in the third and finished 3 for 5. He’s the seventh player with 350 homers and 10-plus Gold Gloves.

Willson Contreras, who homered and drove in three runs to help St. Louis rally for a 5-4 win in the opener, had a two-out two-run double in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

Andrew Benintendi hit his third career grand slam with two outs in the seventh to cap a five-run inning as Chicago tied it at 6.

Dan Altavilla (0-1) struck out Burleson to begin the 10th. Arenado singled to score automatic runner Jordan Walker, but was thrown out trying for a double. Lars Nootbaar added his ninth homer for an insurance run.

Victor Scott II singled and stole his 20th base and Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch ahead of Burleson’s seventh homer.

Ryan Noda homered leading off the second against St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy for his first hit with Chicago.

St. Louis has won three straight.

Key moment

Arenado threw home on a grounder by Vinny Capra to get Tauchman for the second out in the ninth. Miguel Vargas grounded out after Capra stole second to force extra innings.

Key stat

St. Louis is 8-4 in six doubleheaders this season, while Chicago was playing its first doubleheader.

Up next

RHP Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.83) starts Friday for the Cardinals against the visiting Reds and RHP Brady Singer (7-4, 4.34). White Sox RHP Davis Martin (2-7, 3.79) starts Friday in Toronto against RHP Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 2.08).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb