Angels host the Yankees on home losing streak

New York Yankees (34-20, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-29, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (1-2, 4.58 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (1-4, 3.17 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -169, Angels +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to break their four-game home slide with a victory over the New York Yankees.

Los Angeles is 10-14 in home games and 25-29 overall. The Angels have gone 15-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has a 16-11 record in road games and a 34-20 record overall. The Yankees have a 23-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 20 RBIs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 13 for 39 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Yankees. Cody Bellinger is 15 for 39 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees: 8-2, .246 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Fermin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Yankees: Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (side), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press