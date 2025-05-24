France’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Twins over Royals 3-1 for 15th win in 17 games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ty France hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Friday night for their 15th win in 17 games.

With the score 1-1. Carlos Correa reached on an infield single off Lucas Erceg (1-1) and France hit a first-pitch slider feet into the bullpen in left-center for his fourth homer this season.

Correa, who passed concussion protocol and was activated from the 7-day injured list, hit a 429-foot homer in the second against Noah Cameron. Fans at the game received Carlos Correa Jedi bobbleheads.

Cole Sands (3-1) pitched a perfect ninth.

Vinnie Pasquantino had two hits for the Royals, while Cavan Biggio had a double and drove in a run.

Cameron, a 25-year-old left-hander making his third major league start, allowed one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out eight and walking one. He has a 0.93 ERA in 19 2/3 innings.

Pablo López gave up one run and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Biggio’s first-inning double scored Jonathan India.

Key moment

With the score 1-1 and two on in the third, López struck out Biggio and retired Drew Waters on a flyout.

Key stat

Kansas City was 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position, all against López.

Up next

Royals RHP Michael Wacha (3-4, 2.86) will face Twins RHP Zebby Matthews (0-1, 12.00) on Saturday.

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press