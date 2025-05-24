Adam Frazier scores on wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Pirates past the Brewers 6-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier sprinted home from third on a wild pitch by Abner Uribe in the 10th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday night.

The Pirates tied it on an RBI single by Alexander Canario off Uribe (2-1) earlier in the inning. Canario had a chance to win it on a single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but was called out at the plate when home plate umpire Mark Wegner ruled Canario had slid outside the baseline to avoid catcher William Contreras’ tag.

Frazier scored three pitches later when Uribe’s 0-2 pitch to Joey Bart skipped past Contreras to the backstop.

Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes put together another excellent performance, allowing one run in six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. He gave up an RBI single by Hoskins in the sixth but retired Sal Frelick on a grounder to end the inning. The 22-year-old received a standing ovation while making his way to the dugout with the Pirates up 2-1.

Oneil Cruz homered twice for the Pirates, including a solo shot off Uribe in the ninth to tie the game. Frazier had three hits for Pittsburgh. Andrew McCutchen had two hits and Bryan Reynolds drove in two runs. Ryan Borucki (1-1) earned the victory despite giving up an RBI single by Isaac Collins in the top of the 10th.

Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Rhys Hoskins had two hits each for the Brewers. Contreras’ fifth homer of the season in the ninth briefly gave Milwaukee the lead.

Key moment

Cruz’s first multihomer game of his career brought a crowd to its feet and gave the Pirates a needed jolt during a miserable stretch.

Key stat

4 — the number of Pittsburgh pitchers since 1893 to have consecutive starts of 6.0-plus innings, eight-plus strikeouts, one or zero runs, four hits or fewer and two walks or fewer.

Up next

Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.6 ERA), a first-round pick by the Pirates in 2019, starts against his former team for the first time on Saturday. Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.88) gets the nod for Pittsburgh.

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer