Roupp pitches into seventh inning, Giants beat Nationals 4-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Landen Roupp pitched into the seventh inning, Jung Hoo Lee had two hits and scored two runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat Washington 4-0 on Friday night, ending the Nationals’ five-game winning streak.

Roupp (3-3) allowed five hits, struck out two and walked two before leaving after allowing a double and a walk to start the seventh.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore (2-5) also pitched in the seventh. After walking Lee to open the inning, Gore grimaced following a 1-0 pitch to Matt Chapman. Manager Dave Martinez and the trainer came out and, after a brief discussion, Gore left the game.

Gore said his left leg tightened up after he was hit by a comebacker earlier in the game.

Jackson Rutledge came on and walked Chapman to put runners on first and second with no outs. Wilmer Flores hit into a double play, but Willy Adames singled to score Lee from third and give the Giants a 1-0 lead. Rutledge then walked three straight hitters to force in San Francisco’s second run.

Gore was charged with a run and two hits. He struck out nine and walked three while throwing 91 pitches. He bounced back from a start in which he allowed two runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings while striking out nine in a no-decision against the Orioles.

The Giants scored two more runs in the eighth on Wilmer Flores’ RBI single and a wild pitch by Andrew Chafin with the bases loaded.

Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile went 1 for 2 in his major league debut.

Key moment

Randy Rodriguez replaced Roupp with the tying runs on base in the seventh and struck out Robert Hassell III and got Jose Tena to ground into a double play.

Key stat

After starting the year with a 5.10 ERA in six games in April, Roupp has a 1.64 ERA in four starts this month.

Up next

Braves LHP Kyle Harrison (0-0, 3.38 ERA) makes his first start of the season in place of the injured Justin Verlander, and will face Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (3-1, 3.88).

