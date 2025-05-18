Waters’ pinch-hit triple in the 7th inning sparks Royals to 2-1 victory over Cardinals

Waters’ pinch-hit triple in the 7th inning sparks Royals to 2-1 victory over Cardinals View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Waters led off the seventh inning with a pinch-hit triple, Maikel Garcia drove him in with a single and the Kansas City Royals snapped a four-game skid and avoided a series sweep with a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

With the game tied at 1, Waters batted in place of Dairon Blanco and tripled to right field on the first pitch from reliever Chris Roycroft (1-3). Garcia hit Roycroft’s second pitch to right to score Waters with the go-ahead run.

Lucas Erceg (1-0) got five outs for the win and Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth and worked around a double by Brendan Donovan for his 13th save in 15 opportunities.

Kansas City’s Michael Wacha started against his former team and allowed one run and eight hits in five innings with six strikeouts and no walks. The Royals have scored two runs or less with Wacha on the mound in nine of his 10 starts.

Alec Burleson put the Cardinals up 1-0 in the fourth with his fourth homer of the season.

The Royals then tied it against Matthew Liberatore when Hunter Renfroe led off the bottom half of the fourth with a double and scored on a two-out double by Blanco in his first game of the season.

Liberatore allowed one run and six hits in six innings. He has gone at least six innings in seven of nine starts.

Donovan went 4 for 5 with his 15th double for St. Louis, which had won three straight and 12 of 13.

Salvador Perez had two hits for the Royals after entering in a 1-for-21 slump.

Key moment

The first two pitches thrown by Roycroft proved to be the difference.

Key stat

The Cardinals are 50-27 all time at Kaufmann Stadium and 31-30 at home in the series.

Up next

Cardinals: RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 4.50) starts Monday to begin a six-game homestand with three against Detroit.

Royals: LHP Kris Bubic (4-2, 1.66) starts Monday in the first of three against San Francisco to begin a six-game trip.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb