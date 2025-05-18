Chris Taylor released by Dodgers, who owe him $13.4 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday to clear a roster spot for utilityman Tommy Edman, who was activated off the injured list and was in the starting lineup for the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

Taylor, who played all three outfield spots and second base this season, is owed $13,435,484 from a $60 million, four-year contract he agreed to ahead of the 2022 season. He is due the remaining $9,435,484 of his $13 million salary this season and a $4 million buyout of a 2026 club option.

Taylor, who turns 35 in August, was the longest-tenured position player on the roster after backup catcher Austin Barnes was designated for assignment on Wednesday.

“This has been a very emotional week for all of us,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “Barnesy and C.T. have been in the middle of some huge moments for this organization. Both left an indelible mark on our culture and where we’re at at this point, so the decisions were incredibly difficult.

“But with where we are, the division race, the composition of our roster, we felt like this was in the Dodgers’ best interest in terms of how to win as many games and put us in position to best win a World Series this year.”

Taylor had several big postseason hits for the Dodgers, including a walk-off homer that beat St. Louis in the 2021 NL wild card game, three homers in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series against Atlanta and a leadoff homer in the 2017 World Series opener against Houston.

But he had only 35 plate appearances this season, batting .200 (7 for 35) with two doubles and two RBIs in 28 games.

The emergence of rookie Hyeseong Kim made Taylor expendable, Kim hit .452 (14 for 31) in his first 14 games after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and reached base in nine consecutive plate appearances.

“Beyond just how endearing he is to his teammates, just the energy he brings, the foot speed, the versatility as well, it’s just something that adds a lot to our roster and a different look,” Friedman said of Kim. “No decision is ever made in a vacuum. It’s within the context of our roster and where we’re at. And he’s done a great job.”

Acquired from Seattle in a 2016 trade, Taylor revamped his swing with the Dodgers and was a fixture in the lineup from 2017-23, playing six positions and batting .256 with a .779 OPS, 103 homers, 173 doubles and 391 RBIs.

Taylor had a neck injury and struggled to find his swing last year, hitting .202 with a .598 OPS and 76 strikeouts in 87 games.

“He is the consummate pro,” Friedman said. “He came in hungry and wanting to get better and dove in with our hitting guys with our position coaches. He got better in the infield and outfield, and he brought production in the batter’s box.

“He was a huge part of so much success that we’ve enjoyed and can’t say enough about the human, the worker, the teammate, the player. He’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around.”

Right-hander reliever Kirby Yates was placed on the 15-day injured list, a day after straining a hamstring against the Angels. The Dodgers selected the contract of 33-year-old right-handed reliever Lou Trivino from Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles will have to make another roster move early this week when right fielder Teoscar Hernández (groin strain) is activated off the injured list. The Dodgers said Kim will remain on the roster after Hernández returns.

By MIKE DiGIOVANNA

Associated Press