Twins win 8th straight, beating Giants 7-6 on Keirsey’s RBI single in 10th

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DaShawn Keirsey Jr. singled home the winning run in the 10th inning on Sunday as the Minnesota Twins beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6, extending their winning streak to eight games.

The Giants scored a run off Jhoan Duran (1-0) in the top of the 10th, but in the bottom half automatic runner Ty France moved to third on Brooks Lee’s single and scored on Ryan Jeffers’ ground out. After an intentional walk and a groundout, Keirsey lashed a line drive down the left field line against Ryan Walker (1-2) to complete a 6-0 homestand for the Twins.

Heliot Ramos had a home run and four RBIs for the Giants, while Lee homered and had three hits for Minnesota.

Twins starter Pablo López gave up four runs on five hits over six innings and left with the lead. But the Giants strung together three singles off Griffin Jax in the eighth to tie the score 5-5.

Giants manager Bob Melvin was ejected in the ninth inning for arguing a checked swing call.

Key moment

Jax walked Wilmer Flores to load the bases with two outs in the eighth. He then fell behind pinch-hitter Patrick Bailey 3-0 before coming back to retire him on a full-count grounder to short, keeping the game tied.

Key stat

Royce Lewis snapped an 0-for-36 streak with an RBI single that tied the game 4-4 in the sixth. He finished last season hitless in his last 21 at-bats and hadn’t registered a hit in his first five games this year after coming off the injured list on May 6.

Up next

The Twins open a three-game series in Baltimore on Tuesday with RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.01) on the mound. RHP Justin Verlander (0-2, 4.50) will start Monday as the Giants return home for the first of three against the Diamondbacks.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press