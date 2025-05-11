Eovaldi limits Detroit to two hits in seven shutout innings as Rangers top Tigers, 6-1

DETROIT (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi tossed seven shutout innings, Marcus Semien and Josh Jung hit two-run home runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-1 on Sunday.

Eovaldi (4-2) limited the Tigers to two hits and a walk while striking out seven in his fifth consecutive quality start.

Jung’s brother, Jace, started at third base for the Tigers. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jung’s home run was the first by a player facing his brother’s team on Mother’s Day since at least 1969. Their mother, Mary, was in attendance.

Jonah Heim added a solo homer for Texas, which took two of three games from Detroit. The Rangers had lost their last six series while the Tigers had won their first five home series this season.

Detroit starter Reese Olson (4-3) allowed three runs and seven hits with five strikeouts in four innings. Spencer Torkelson ended the Rangers’ shutout bid with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who had two solo home runs and an RBI double in Texas’ 10-3 victory on Saturday, did not play because of hamstring tightness.

Key moment

Semien gave his club an early 2-0 advantage with his second-inning homer, which followed Adolis García’s leadoff double. That snapped Olson’s streak of 38 2/3 innings without allowing a home run.

Key stat

Eovaldi feels right at home at Comerica Park. He has won all four of his career starts at the Tigers’ ballpark while posting a 1.13 ERA in those outings.

Up next

Rangers RHP Tyler Mahle (3-1, 1.48 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Colorado on Monday. Tigers rookie RHP Jackson Jobe (2-0, 4.88 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Boston on Monday.

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press