Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández leaves game vs. Marlins with hamstring tightness

MIAMI (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Teoscar Hernández left in the fourth inning of the series-opening game against the Miami Marlins on Monday night with tightness in his left hamstring.

Hernández hit an RBI double for the Dodgers’ first run in the first inning and singled to right in the third. When Hernández returned to the dugout for the fourth, he was replaced by Chris Taylor.

In his second season with the Dodgers, Hernández began Monday with a team-leading nine homers that was tied after Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run shot in the fifth to give Los Angeles a 5-0 lead against Miami.

Hernández is hitting .315 with 34 RBIs and 10 doubles with a .933 OPS this season.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb