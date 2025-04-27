Christian Yelich’s 2 hits, 2 RBIs lead Brewers past Cardinals 7-1, avoiding a series sweep View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Yelich had two hits and two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 Sunday to avoid a three-game series sweep.

Jackson Chourio added two hits as the Brewers snapped a four-game skid. José Quintana (4-0) struck out six over five innings, allowing one run on five hits and three walks to stay unbeaten this season.

Erick Fedde (1-3) was chased with two outs in the sixth. The 32-year-old right-hander gave up seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking our four.

Lars Nootbaar had two hits for the Cardinals, who stranded 11 runners.

The Brewers jumped on Fedde for three runs in the first inning. William Contreas, Sal Frelick and Rhys Hoskins hit RBI singles after Brice Turang and Yelich drew walks.

Milwaukee extended its lead to 7-0 with four runs on five hits in the fourth inning. Caleb Durbin and Turang singled home runs before Yelich drove in two with a single to right field.

Brendan Donovan doubled to right field in the fifth inning to score Nootbaar for the Cardinals.

Key moment

With two Cardinals on base and one out, Quintana struck out Donovan and Nolan Arenado looking to end the third inning.

Key stat

Donovan continues to lead the National League with a 359 average. He is hitting .370 (16 for 43) with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 11 games.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (2-1, 4.05) faces Reds RHP Nick Martinez on Monday in Cincinnati. After an off day Monday, Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (2-2, 2.43) faces White Sox’s RHP Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.30).

