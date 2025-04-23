Rangers play the Athletics with 1-0 series lead

Texas Rangers (14-9, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (10-13, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kumar Rocker (1-2, 6.38 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (2-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -111, Athletics -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Athletics.

The Athletics are 10-13 overall and 2-8 at home. Athletics hitters have a collective .432 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Texas has gone 4-6 in road games and 14-9 overall. The Rangers have a 5-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawrence Butler has five doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Langford leads the Rangers with five home runs while slugging .625. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rangers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hamstring), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press