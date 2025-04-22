Detroit Tigers and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (16-7, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (14-9, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (3-1, 1.57 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Tigers: Jack Flaherty (1-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -115, Padres -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Detroit is 14-9 overall and 9-2 in home games. The Tigers have an 11-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 16-7 record overall and a 4-6 record in road games. The Padres have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 2.90.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has seven home runs, 14 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .286 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 15-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with eight home runs while slugging .663. Gavin Sheets is 11-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: day-to-day (hamstring), John Fulboam Brebbia: 15-Day IL (tricep), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (ankle), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jake Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Miller Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Padres: Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez: 7-Day IL (concussion protocol), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob John Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press