Angels and Giants meet in series rubber match

San Francisco Giants (14-7, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-10, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -146, Angels +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 10-10 overall and 3-2 at home. Angels hitters have a collective .409 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

San Francisco has a 10-5 record in road games and a 14-7 record overall. The Giants have a 6-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has eight home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI while hitting .189 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 11-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores ranks sixth on the Giants with six extra base hits (six home runs). Jung Hoo Lee is 15-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Giants: Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press