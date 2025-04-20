Rangers and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-7, second in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (13-8, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Rangers: Tyler Mahle (3-0, 0.92 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -153, Rangers +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas is 13-8 overall and 10-2 at home. The Rangers rank seventh in the AL with 22 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Los Angeles has a 15-7 record overall and a 5-5 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 9-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has two doubles, four home runs and six RBI while hitting .304 for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 13-for-31 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Markus Lynn Betts has two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .254 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (side), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (back), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press