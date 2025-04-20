X-ray negative after Yankees’ Ben Rice hit on left elbow by pitch View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees leadoff hitter Ben Rice bruised his left elbow when hit by an 88.2 mph slider from Manuel Rodríguez in the fourth inning of Saturday’s 10-8, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rice, who bats left-handed, initially remained in the game and scored on a sacrifice fly that gave New York a 6-1 lead. He then went for an X-ray at St. Joseph’s Hospital, which was negative.

“It’s definitely pretty sore,” said Rice, who added that he never lost feeling in the elbow. “So, it’s just going to be day to day.”

Rice, who throws right-handed, said he thought the pitch hit both the joint and muscle. He was grateful no fracture was found.

“It seems like he’s doing better,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Good news obviously on the X-ray. It seemed like he was getting a little more feeling back as the last hours unfolded.”

Rice did not anticipate needing more scans.

“I was definitely worried about it,” Rice said.

Starting because Giancarlo Stanton is hurt, Rice is hitting .292 with three doubles, one triple, five homers and nine RBIs in 19 games. Rice was hit on his left foot by a Shane Baz curveball in the first inning.

