Houston Astros and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (15-5, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (9-10, fourth in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (3-0, 2.42 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Astros: Hayden Wesneski (1-1, 4.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -165, Padres +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the San Diego Padres, leading the series 1-0.

Houston has a 5-5 record in home games and a 9-10 record overall. The Astros have a 3-10 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

San Diego has a 15-5 record overall and a 3-4 record in road games. Padres hitters have a collective .420 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with five extra base hits (two doubles and three home runs). Cam Smith is 9-for-35 with a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with six home runs while slugging .603. Jackson Merrill is 7-for-20 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (thumb), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Padres: Jason Heyward: day-to-day (knee), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob John Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press