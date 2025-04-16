Rangers host the Angels, try to continue home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (9-7, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (10-7, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (2-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Rangers: Patrick Corbin (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -115, Rangers -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas is 7-1 at home and 10-7 overall. The Rangers have a 3-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 9-7 overall and 7-6 on the road. The Angels are 4-1 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyren Paris has a double, a triple, five home runs and eight RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 10-for-45 with five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (side), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press