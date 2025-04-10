Adell homers twice in fifth inning, Trout and Ward each go deep twice as Angels rout Rays 11-1

Adell homers twice in fifth inning, Trout and Ward each go deep twice as Angels rout Rays 11-1 View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jo Adell became the third player in Angels history to homer twice in the same inning, Mike Trout and Taylor Ward also homered twice and Los Angeles routed the Tampa Bay Rays 11-1 on Thursday.

Adell led off the fifth against Zack Littell (0-3) with first first homer this season for a 3-1 lead and capped an eight-run fifth inning with a three-run drive against Mason Englert. Adell matched a career high with four RBIs.

Rick Reichardt homered twice in a 12-run inning at Boston on April 30, 1966, and Kendrys Morales homered twice in a nine-run sixth at Texas on July 30, 2012.

Ward homered on the game’s second pitch and Nolan Schanuel hit an RBI double in the second.

Jonathan Aranda closed the Rays to 2-1 with a run-scoring single in the fourth off José Soriano (2-1).

Trout hit a two-run homer in the fifth against Littell and added a solo homer in the ninth off Hunter Bigge for his fifth home run this season and the 27th multihomer game of his big league career. Trout also homered in the July 30, 2012, game.

Ward also homered in the fifth, a two-run drive against Littell.

Los Angeles has won four straight series.

Tampa Bay dropped to 5-4 at Steinbrenner Field, where it played its third game on a 13-game homestand. A crowd of 10,046 was the Rays’ ninth straight sellout.

Soriano allowed five hits and three walks in 7 2/3 innings.

Littell yielded a career-high four homers, giving up seven runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.

Key moment

Adell’s homer on the first pitch of the fifth sparked the big inning.

Key stat

Four of the Angels six home runs came in the fifth inning, the first three off Littell.

Up next

Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-0, 3.27 ERA) starts Friday at Houston against RHP Ronel Blanco (0-1, 9.45).

Rays: RHP Taj Bradley (1-0, 4.91) starts Friday in a series opener against Atlanta

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb