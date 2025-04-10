Rays and Angels play to decide series winner

Los Angeles Angels (7-4, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (5-6, fourth in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (1-1, 3.65 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (0-2, 4.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -134, Angels +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 5-6 overall and 5-3 at home. The Rays are 3-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has gone 5-3 in road games and 7-4 overall. The Angels have a 4-1 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Aranda has six doubles and a home run for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-41 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyren Paris has a triple, five home runs and eight RBI for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 11-for-34 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 7-3, .233 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (finger), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press