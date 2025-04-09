Angels try to keep win streak going against the Rays

Los Angeles Angels (7-3) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-6)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Pepiot (0-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -140, Angels +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay went 80-82 overall and 42-39 at home last season. The Rays averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 147 home runs.

Los Angeles had a 63-99 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Angels slugged .369 with a .671 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Rays: Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Richard Palacios: 10-Day IL (finger), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Zachary Neto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press