Athletics and Padres meet with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (9-3, first in the NL West) vs. Athletics (5-7, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 3:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (0-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, five strikeouts); Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -131, Athletics +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

The Athletics have a 5-7 record overall and a 1-4 record at home. The Athletics have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .428.

San Diego is 2-3 in road games and 9-3 overall. The Padres have a 3-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has two doubles, six home runs and 10 RBI for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 8-for-45 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .258 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Padres: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press