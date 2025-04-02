Giants try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Astros

San Francisco Giants (4-1) vs. Houston Astros (2-3)

Houston; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (0-0); Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -137, Astros +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Houston Astros looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Houston went 88-73 overall and 46-35 in home games a season ago. The Astros averaged nine hits per game last season while batting a collective .262 and slugging .418.

San Francisco went 80-82 overall and 38-43 in road games a season ago. The Giants scored 4.3 runs per game while allowing 4.3 in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Astros: Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Forrest Whitley: 15-Day IL (knee), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 10-Day IL (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press