Royals try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Angels

Kansas City Royals (23-16, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-24, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Alec Marsh (0-0); Angels: Griffin Canning (1-4, 6.69 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Royals -125, Angels +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 4-12 record in home games and a 14-24 record overall. The Angels are 4-19 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Kansas City is 8-8 in road games and 23-16 overall. The Royals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .243.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 RBI for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .328 batting average, and has six doubles, eight home runs, 10 walks and 32 RBI. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-42 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Alec Marsh: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

By The Associated Press